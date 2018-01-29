FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 2:53 PM / 2 days ago

German gov't raises 2018 growth forecast to 2.4 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The German government has raised its 2018 growth forecast to 2.4 percent from 1.9 percent previously, people familiar with the updated projections said on Monday.

The government expects exports to grow by 5.3 percent this year and imports to rise by 5.8 percent, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that unemployment was seen falling to 5.3 percent from 5.7 percent in 2017.

The German economy, Europe’s largest, last year grew by 2.2 percent, the strongest rate since 2011. Adjusted for calendar effects, the economy expanded by 2.5 percent in 2017.

Acting Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, a senior member of the Social Democrats, will present the government’s updated growth forecast during a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

