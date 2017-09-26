FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German institutes raise 2017 growth forecast to 1.9 pct - sources
September 26, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 23 days ago

German institutes raise 2017 growth forecast to 1.9 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes have raised their joint forecast for Europe’s biggest economy to grow by 1.9 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2018, both unadjusted for calendar effects, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The improved growth outlook compared with the institutes’ previous estimates of 1.5 percent for 2017 and 1.8 percent for 2018, two people familiar with the figures told Reuters.

The German economy last year grew by 1.9 percent, which was the strongest rate in half a decade. The institutes are expected to publish their joint forecast on Thursday. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer; writing by Michael Nienaber; editing by Mark Heinrich)

