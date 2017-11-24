German firms unaffected by political risks - Ifo economist

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Political uncertainty at home and abroad as well as the European Central Bank’s decision to reduced bond purchases appear to have had no impact on the euphoric business morale in Germany, an Ifo institute economist said on Friday.

“The German economy appears very robust and unaffected by the political developments,” Klaus Wohlrabe said, citing as examples political deadlock after Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to form a government, Brexit negotiations and possible protectionist policies by the U.S.

Some 10 percent of answers from the 7,000 companies surveyed by Ifo came after Sunday’s breakdown of talks aimed at forming a German coalition government.