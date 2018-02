BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The German government has slightly lifted its national inflation forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent previously, a government document showed on Tuesday.

The national consumer price index, which is not harmonised to compare with other Europen Union countries, last year jumped to 1.8 percent from 0.5 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Rene Wagner)