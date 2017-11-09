FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German HDE retail body sees weaker 2017 Christmas sales growth
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
November 9, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated a day ago

German HDE retail body sees weaker 2017 Christmas sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise by 3 percent this year to more than 94.5 billion euros ($109.60 billion), weaker growth than in the last two years, the group said on Thursday.

“The economic conditions are good,” said HDE president Josef Sanktjohanser. “The Christmas period should prove a decisive growth driver for many retailers also this year.”

HDE said it expected overall 2017 sales to rise by 3 percent to exceed the half a trillion euro mark for the first time.

$1 = 0.8622 euros Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

