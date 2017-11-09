German tax take estimates show limited fiscal room - Fin Minister

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s tax take estimates show that the fiscal room for manoeuvre is limited and that the next government will have some 30 billion euros available for additional measures over the next four years, Finance Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

“The additional fiscal room is limited,” Altmaier said during a news conference to present updated tax estimates. He added the figures showed that not all election promises made by parties negotiating a possible coalition could be fulfilled. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)