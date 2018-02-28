German jobless total falls more than expected in Feb

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s jobless total fell more than expected in February and the unemployment rate remained at a record low, data showed on Wednesday, underlining the strength of a labour market that has been fuelling a consumption-led upswing.

Data published by the Federal Labour Office showed the seasonally adjusted jobless total dropped by 22,000 to 2.393 million. That was way more than the predicted drop of 15,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.4 percent in February, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990, the Office said.

The solid labour market is likely to continue supporting a consumption-led growth cycle in Germany where a rebound in exports and increased company investments have recently kicked in as additional growth drivers.

