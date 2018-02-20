German investor morale falls less than expected in February

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors deteriorated by less than expected in February and the economy is expected to improve in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting an overall upbeat outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment fell to 17.8 from 20.4 in January. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 16.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged down to 92.3 from 95.2 last month, which was the highest level since the survey began in 1991. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 93.9.

“The latest survey results continue to show a positive outlook for the German economy,” ZEW researcher Achim Wambach said, adding that the assessment of the current conditions was still at a very high level. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)