German investor morale unfazed by election, stronger euro
September 19, 2017 / 9:16 AM / in a month

German investor morale unfazed by election, stronger euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German investor morale is unfazed by Sunday’s federal election and a strengthening of the euro, the ZEW institute said on Tuesday after publishing an index which showed morale had improved in September.

Financial market experts are more upbeat because of Germany’s solid economic growth figures in the second quarter, a surge in bank lending and increased investment by both the government and private firms, ZEW head Achim Wambach said.

“Their expectations are further corroborated by stable global economic development,” he added. “The German federal elections do not seem to have been a source of uncertainty.”

Wambach said that worries about negative effects of a stronger euro had, for now, also faded into the background. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; editing by Joseph Nasr)

