FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Markets News
March 9, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated a day ago

German industrial output falls unexpectedly in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that factories in Europe’s largest economy are operating at a slower pace at the start of the year.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output fell by 0.1 percent, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent rise.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports fell unexpectedly by 0.5 percent in January, undershooting a Reuters forecast for a 0.3 percent increase.

Imports also declined by 0.5 percent. A Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged reading.

The seasonally adjusted trade balance was unchanged at 21.3 billion euros ($26.22 billion), the data showed. ($1 = 0.8122 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.