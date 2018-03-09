German industrial output falls unexpectedly in January

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that factories in Europe’s largest economy are operating at a slower pace at the start of the year.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output fell by 0.1 percent, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent rise.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports fell unexpectedly by 0.5 percent in January, undershooting a Reuters forecast for a 0.3 percent increase.

Imports also declined by 0.5 percent. A Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged reading.

The seasonally adjusted trade balance was unchanged at 21.3 billion euros ($26.22 billion), the data showed. ($1 = 0.8122 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)