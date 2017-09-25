FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's FDP says won't agree to 'Jamaica' coalition at any price
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
September 25, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 24 days ago

Germany's FDP says won't agree to 'Jamaica' coalition at any price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s liberal Free Democrats (FDP) set the stage for tough coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Greens, saying they would not agree to a deal that did not promise a change in the German government’s direction.

“It is not up to us to form a ‘Jamaica coalition’ at any price,” deputy party leader Wolfgang Kubicki told journalists on Monday, after Sunday’s national election pointed to a three-way tie-up as the most straightforward possibility for a coalition.

FDP party leader Christian Lindner said that changes were needed in Germany’s energy policy and its stance on euro zone fiscal policy. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.