19 days ago
Merkel says German government will further increase investment
#Banking and Financial News
July 16, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 19 days ago

Merkel says German government will further increase investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday her government had already boosted investment and that a lack of money was not the problem, rejecting criticism from her SPD challenger on Sunday that she was neglecting the country's infrastructure.

"We currently cannot spend the money that we have," Merkel told ARD public broadcaster in an interview, pointing to planning and capacity bottlenecks in the construction industry as well as at the level of regional authorities.

Merkel said the federal government had already put aside additional money for more investment on roads, digitisation and education in its mid-term budget plans. "We still have a lot to do in this regard," she added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

