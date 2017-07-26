FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using VW law firm seizures
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 9 days ago

Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using VW law firm seizures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors searched the Munich-based offices of Jones Day, the law firm hired by Volkswagen to investigate its emissions scandal, and the headquarters of VW's Audi brand on March 15.

VW had filed a complaint with a Munich local court to prevent prosecutors from using the material but its attempt was rebuffed in April by the court.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.