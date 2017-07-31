FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Germany open to class action lawsuits in emissions scandal
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
July 31, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 6 days ago

Germany open to class action lawsuits in emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The German government is in principle open to class action lawsuits against carmakers engulfed in an emissions scandal that broke almost two years ago, a spokesman for the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

"We are in principle open to instruments like class action lawsuits," the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

A finance ministry spokesman said it was too early to discuss incentives to promote the sale of low-emission modern diesel and electric cars.

Representatives of Germany's federal government, states and major automakers will meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to avert driving bans on diesel cars.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.