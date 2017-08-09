FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 days ago

Germany unsure if carmakers can claim tax relief over diesel clean-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany needs more details on how carmakers plan to finance incentives for owners who ditch old diesels for cleaner cars before it can decide whether the companies can claim tax relief, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Ford have offered incentives to switch to cleaner cars.

"How these incentives are going to shape up is unclear," the spokesman said when asked if companies will be able to claim tax writeoffs. "So I can't give a tax assessment of how this will impact the tax burden of the companies."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

