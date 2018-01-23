FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

Fortum CEO says happy with amount of shares in Uniper received so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Finland’s Fortum said on Tuesday he was happy with the 46.93 percent stake it had received in German utility Uniper in response to its 8.05 billion euro ($9.86 billion) takeover offer.

“I am perfectly happy to buy the shares that have been handed to us,” Pekka Lundmark said in reply to a question during an industry conference in Berlin.

Lundmark also said there was no need for separate deals with activist shareholders in Uniper and that he expected Uniper to remain an independent group at least over the next two to three years. ($1 = 0.8163 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.