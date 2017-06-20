FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Germany to focus on free, fair trade at G20 summit, says Merkel
June 20, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 2 months ago

Germany to focus on free, fair trade at G20 summit, says Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany wants to make progress in its presidency of the Group of Twenty leading economies on improving free and fair trade and will try to get broad agreement on open markets at next month's leaders' summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

She cautioned, however, that this might not be easy with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Open markets and free, fair sustainable and inclusive trade is a key focus of our G20 presidency," said Merkel, who will host the G20 in Hamburg next month.

"We'll do all we can to get as broad an agreement on this as possible in Hamburg. Given the new American administration that's not easy but nonetheless we need to make the effort."

She added that G20 leaders would also discuss the steel industry, where global overcapacity needs to be reduced and fair rules are needed. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

