BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Negotiators agreeing the terms of a new coalition between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said in a working paper seen by Reuters on Friday they wanted to foster adoption of electric vehicles by introducing a 50 percent write down for electric fleet cars in the first year after purchase. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel)