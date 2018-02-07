FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

German SPD to ballot members on coalition from Feb 20 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will announce the results of a membership ballot on whether to back the coalition deal struck on Wednesday with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on March 4, party sources told Reuters.

The sources said the postal ballot would run between February 20 and March 2. Party leader Martin Schulz promised members a veto over any coalition deal to secure their consent for entering into coalition talks. (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Michelle Martin)

