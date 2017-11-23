Germany's CSU denies report Seehofer to quit as Bavaria premier

MUNICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) denied a German media report on Thursday that Horst Seehofer is to stand down as state premier and hand over to rival Markus Soeder, but stay on as head of the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk, citing no sources, had reported the move. A shakeup has been widely expected as senior CSU members meet on Thursday.

But a spokesman for the CSU said the media report was “absolutely wrong”.

Any changes, which would come as Germany struggles to find a way out of a political crisis caused by the collapse of coalition talks on Sunday night, could end a longstanding power struggle within the CSU, sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU). (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)