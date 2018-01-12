Merkel's conservatives, SPD clinch deal in coalition talks -sources

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed on Friday on a blueprint for formal coalition negotiations, party sources said, bolstering prospects for an end to months of political uncertainty.

The agreement between party and parliamentary leaders paves the way for detailed negotiations in coming weeks, lifting the uncertainty that has weakened Germany’s role in international affairs and raised questions about how long Merkel will stay in her job.