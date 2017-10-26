FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition parties not yet agreed on eurozone budget idea
October 26, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated a day ago

German coalition parties not yet agreed on eurozone budget idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The German parties exploring a possible coalition said on Thursday they wanted to discuss further the question of a euro zone budget -- an idea pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“German-French cooperation is of paramount importance to us,” the three groups -- the conservatives, pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens -- said in a paper released during exploratory coalition talks.

They also agreed to further discuss the future of the euro zone’s rescue mechanism, the ESM, which some politicians want to turn into a more powerful European Monetary Fund. A negotiator for the Greens said the parties were far apart on this issue. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)

