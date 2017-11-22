Leader of Germany's FDP rules out resumption of coalition talks

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) ruled out on Wednesday a resumption of talks on a possible coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the ecologist Greens.

“For the foreseeable future, it is impossible to imagine cooperation with the Greens at the federal level,” Lindner told Spiegel magazine.

His remarks contradicted those of FDP General Secretary Nicola Beer, who had earlier said in an interview that the liberal party was not ruling out a renewal of talks on a three-way alliance with the conservatives and the Greens. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)