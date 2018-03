BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Social Democrat Heiko Maas, Justice Minister in the last government, is to be German Foreign Minister under conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in her new coalition with the SPD, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday, giving no sources.

Sigmar Gabriel, foreign minister for the last year, said earlier he would not be a member of the new government. Maas was one of the frontrunners for the post.