BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said her conservatives and their Social Democrat would-be German coalition partners still have a lot of work to do to overcome differences on a range of policy issues.

“There are still a whole range of points on which we are at odds,” Merkel told reporters on arrival for negotiations on Friday. “We have good will to overcome them, but there is still a lot of work ahead for us.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)