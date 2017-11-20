FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPD leader says voters must reassess German political situation
November 20, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in a day

SPD leader says voters must reassess German political situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German voters should be given the opportunity to reevaluate the political situation after talks to form a government collapsed, Social Democrats (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said on Monday, adding that his party was not afraid of new elections.

Schulz said his party was still not available to join Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in a continuation of their “grand coalition” government after her talks with other parties failed.

“In such a situation, the sovereign, that is the voters, must reassess what is going on,” Schulz told reporters, adding that Merkel had yet to contact him and that he would meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
