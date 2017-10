BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Politicians from four German parties seeking to form a coalition government agreed on Tuesday to stick to the policy of balanced budget, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, their Christian Social Union Bavarian allies, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats also agreed to explore at later talks what fiscal flexibility they have to fund investments and tax cuts. (Reporting by Andrea Rinke; writing by Joseph Nasr)