FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's FDP, Greens try to find common ground at first talks
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 2:44 PM / in 2 days

Germany's FDP, Greens try to find common ground at first talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A first meeting between Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens about joining a coalition led by conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel focused on finding out common points of agreement, FDP General Secretary Nicola Beer said on Thursday.

“The meeting was marked by concentration and mutual respect,” Beer said after the exploratory talks. “It was also clear that there is a long way to go on one or more issues but the atmosphere appeared to be focused on finding out what the possibilities are.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.