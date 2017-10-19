Germany's FDP, Greens try to find common ground at first talks

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A first meeting between Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens about joining a coalition led by conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel focused on finding out common points of agreement, FDP General Secretary Nicola Beer said on Thursday.

“The meeting was marked by concentration and mutual respect,” Beer said after the exploratory talks. “It was also clear that there is a long way to go on one or more issues but the atmosphere appeared to be focused on finding out what the possibilities are.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr)