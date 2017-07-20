German stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB is expected to lay the groundwork for an autumn policy shift when it meets on Thursday, emphasising improved growth while tempering expectations after previously setting off a mini tantrum in financial markets.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A German regional exchange regulator will assess the suitability of Deutsche Boerse's management board after allegations of insider trading against the company's chief executive officer earlier this year.

SAP

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German company reported revenue for the second quarter rose 10.4 percent to 5.78 billion euros ($6.65 billion) from a year ago, beating average analyst expectations of 5.71 billion euros.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Russia outfoxed European Union sanctions by delivering gas turbines made by Siemens to the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea. Now for the hard part, switching them on.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he believed that a $2 billion submarine deal with Germany will be signed after a police investigation into corruption allegations in the affair is completed.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by bondholders who sued the carmaker over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.

HELLA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Adjusted EBIT rose by 20.8 pct to approximately 507 million euros in fiscal year 2016/2017.

KRONES

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

First-half net profit rose 10.8 percent to 82.4 million euros.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer will strengthen its Latin America business with acquisitions worth around 30 million euros in costs.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 12.2 percent lower

Released pro forma operating income of 9.2 million euros. Sees Q3 revenues at 120 million euros to 130 million euros.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Full Q2 results due. The business software maker published preliminary figures on Tuesday and raised its 2017 operating profit margin target.

AMADEUS FIRE

Q2 results due.

ZOOPLUS

First half sales rose 21 percent to 517 million euros.

JOST-WERKE

Shares in Jost-Werke are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The final offer price was set at 27 euros a share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SUEDZUCKER - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.39 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices 0.0 pct m/m, +2.4 pct y/y.

