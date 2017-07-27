German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon" in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The insurer forecast late on Wednesday that full-year operating profit would be near the upper end of its target range after its preliminary second-quarter earnings improved across all business segments.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated unchanged

VW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Britain's car-makers and traders are starting to feel the strains of Brexit, and output this year is likely fall short of the industry's expectations, the head of the leading UK group in the sector said.

Also, the CEOs of BMW and Daimler are to meet this week to discuss whether to continue pursuing a merger of their carsharing units Car2Go and Drive Now, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

BASF

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The world's largest chemicals group by sales posted a better-than-expected gain in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its basic petrochemicals, and lifted its full-year profit target.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Bayer cut its outlook for operating profit growth this year to below 10 percent, as it grapples to cope with disappointing demand for crop chemicals in Brazil.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Deutsche Bank posted a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit to 466 million euros on Thursday, benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds that outweighed a dip in debt trading.

Deutsche Bank's planned listing of its asset management arm is unlikely before the first half of next year and could be later, as it wants more time to refine and sell the business's strategy to potential investors, people close to the matter said.

Also, a source said that Deutsche Bank is close to a deal to get former board members to contribute substantial sums towards the costs of the bank's past misconduct, as Germany's biggest lender seeks to rebuild its reputation.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that its first-half performance was slightly below its expectations and full year earnings were likely to be at the lower end of its forecast range.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q2 results due. Operating profit before special items seen up 2.8 percent at 4.51 billion euros. Poll:

Also, Volkswagen said cooperation among carmakers on technical issues is a common industry practice but declined comment on allegations that it engaged in anti-competitive conduct with other German carmakers.

Separately, Germany's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Munich prosecutors had no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day.

AIRBUS

Down 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus on Thursday unveiled a one-third slump in half-way operating profit on flat revenue, as delays in engine deliveries for its upgraded A320neo hit interim earnings.

OSRAM

Up 2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for the 2017 fiscal year as it reported quarterly results.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company reported Q2 revenue of $255.5 million, which it said was above the mid-point of guidance, and said it expected Q3 revenue of $340-370 million.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Published full Q2 results. The group had released preliminary results earlier this month, showing a 20 percent drop in operating profit, but stuck with its full-year guidance.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The group said it was expanding its collaboration with Storm Therapeutics on its RNA epigenetics platform.

QIAGEN

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q2 results due around 2000 GMT. Adjusted EBIT seen up 17.8 percent at 81.5 million euros. Poll:

WIRECARD

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Confirmed guidance after Q2 EBITDA rises 35 percent.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Raised its forecast for 2017 after reporting Q2 results.

TAKKT

Indicated unchanged

The group reported its first-half EBITDA slipped to 82 million euros, from around 95 million a year earlier, and affirmed its guidance.

ENBW

Down 1.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

H1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for August 10.8, reaches 16-year high.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)