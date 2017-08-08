German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON, UNIPER

E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher

Uniper indicated 3.0 percent higher

Power plant and energy trading group Uniper UN01.DE on Tuesday raised its outlook for operating profit and dividend, displaying strength to potential buyers of a 47 percent stake former parent E.ON is planning to sell soon.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Frankfurt prosecutors have given the German exchange operator until mid-September, one month longer than previously known, to clarify the company's position in the investigation into alleged insider trading by Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, daily Handelsblatt cited sources as saying.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Post DHL reported a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter profit, driven by parcel deliveries and its Express business, and stuck with its target for 2017 earnings.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group said Italcementi would appeal an 84 million euro fine imposed by an Italian competition authority for alleged market coordination in the Italian grey cements markets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

VW's Porsche unit is in internal discussions whether the next version of the Cayenne SUV, to be presented at the Frankfurt auto show in September, will not be offered with a diesel engine, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited sources as saying. The paper quoted a Porsche spokesman as saying various option were under discussion and no decision had yet been made.

Separately, conservatives in Germany's Lower Saxony state called on Tuesday for tougher oversight of Volkswagen, in which the state owns a fifth of the shares.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The commercial real estate company late on Monday raised its 2017 revenue guidance to 193 million euros from 185 million previously and its FFO guidance to 113 million from 108 million previously, citing strong leasing income in the first half and newly acquired properties.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Jungheinrich raised its guidance for 2017 orders and revenues and said it expected its operating profit to reach the upper end of its forecast range, as it reported second-quarter financial results.

RATIONAL

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The company raised its 2017 sales guidance to 11 to 13 percent growth as it reported first-half results.

SCHAEFFLER

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group affirmed its lowered guidance as it reported final H1 financial results.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The group said it expected its full-year net profit to come in up to 10 percent above its nine-month profit.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The group raised its forecast for 2017 rental income and profit as it reported a rise in first-half earnings.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 3 percent higher

The company raised its revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a 9 percent jump in first-half sales.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ELRINGKLINGER - Macquarie raises to "outperform"

DELIVERY HERO - Jefferies, Berenberg, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup start with "buy" rating, Morgan Stanley with "overweight", UBS with "neutral"

R. STAHL - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold, lowers target price to 24 euros from 28 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June trade balance 21.2 bln euros vs poll avg 21.0 bln. Exports -2.8 pct m/m, imports -4.5 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8465 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)