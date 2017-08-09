German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Germany's second-largest energy group posted forecast-beating first-half results on Wednesday, due to higher margins at its key network business, which some investors have argued should be spun off.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

Monthly traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1.5 pct lower

The reinsurance group posted a net profit of 733 million euros ($860 million) in the second quarter and said it was on track to meet its profit target for the year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Volkswagen's top labour representative has urged the carmaker's management board to assign a new vehicle model to Germany to boost flagging capacity utilization or risk missing hard-fought productivity goals.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 2.6 pct lower

The company said it expected 2017 operating EBITDA pre one-offs to rise to 820-850 mln eur as it reported Q2 results. Poll:

LEONI

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Full Q2 results due. The group reported preliminary results and raised its profit guidance on July 27.

NORMA

No indication available

The group confirmed its raised its sales forcast for 2017 after reporting full Q2 results.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.7 pct lower

The flavours and fragrance maker lifted its profitability target for the full year after sales growth in the first half beat the industry average.

FREENET

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Freenet said Q2 EBITDA rose 4 percent to 108.4 million euros, beating forecast expectations of a 2 percent fall to 103 million euros.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 5.1 pct lower

Said it expects an strong second half of the year as it reported Q2 results.

GRAMMER

Indicated 1 pct lower

Confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting Q2 results.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Q2 results, confirmed 2017 guidance.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Confirmed its guidance for the full year after reporting a 46 percent rise in operating income to 35.1 million euros and plans to buy back approximately 2.49 pct of company's registered share capital for between 15.90-17.40 eur a share.

SCOUT24

No indication available

Q2 results.

SGL Carbon

Indicated 4.1 pct higher

Expects to book a profit of 130 million euros from sale of its cathodes, furnace linings and carbon electrodes business to Triton.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

EVONIK - JP Morgan cuts to "Underweight" from "Neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

