German stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Euro zone governments threw Greece another 11th-hour credit lifeline on Thursday worth $9.5 billion and sketched new detail on possible debt relief as the IMF finally offered to help out after two years of hesitation.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A federal judge has rejected the sportswear company's effort to block Skechers USA Inc from selling athletic sneakers that it said copied its "Springblade" concept.
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher
European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same month a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, returning to growth after a dip in April and with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales increases.
Separately, California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
Also, VW group sales for May due.
Up 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Chief Executive Tom Enders backed the group's A380 superjumbo despite lowered demand expectations, saying it was "much too early" to predict an end to the programme.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The market situation in Britain is increasingly difficult, Innogy's finance chief Bernhard Guenther told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe's biggest online fashion company hosts media presentations ahead of a June 20 capital markets day.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
German financial watchdog Bafin is looking into purchases of shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum by rival Busch, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing Bafin.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Davy Research raises to "outperform", lifts target price to 105 euros
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", cuts target price to 42.50 euros from 47.50 euros
HAMBORNER REIT - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 11 euros from 12 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
No economic data due.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)