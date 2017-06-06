German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated unchanged

The chemicals giant said effluent from its wastewater treatment plant on the Rhine had turned green and that authorities had been informed. The cause is still being determined, the company said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest bank has failed to answer in detail to a request from Democrats on a U.S. House of Representatives panel for details about U.S. President Donald Trump's possible ties to Russia, a Democratic staffer said on Sunday.

Deutsche Bank has not entered advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

Supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Reitzle brushed aside criticism about opposition to a deal with Praxair, saying he had consulted the labour representatives, Handelsblatt reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Demand is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday in Mexico.

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

Said it is open to new partnerships for developing new treatments. Merck strengthened its immuno-oncology portfolio through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

German software giant SAP is abandoning "performance ratings" for staff, the company's personnel chief Stefan Ries, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

STADA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The generic drug maker will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated O.1 percent lower

Embattled Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler only got a five-year contract extension last month because of an agreement among supervisory board members that he would not serve out his full term, two sources close to the company's supervisory board told Reuters.

Due to excessive emissions, Audi needs to recall around 2,000 A8 models equipped with a 12 cylinder engine, German daily Handelsblatt said.

ROCKET INTERNET

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

German online food retailer Delivery Hero AG, which is partially owned by Rocket Internet, on Tuesday said it is preparing a 450 million euro ($507.15 million) initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

TOM TAILOR

Announced a capital increase with targeted proceeds of 61.2 million euros.

QIAGEN

Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus testing.

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - dividend 0.74 euro/shr

