German stocks - Factors to watch on June 9

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BRITISH ELECTIONS

British voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, with Sterling dropping the most in a day since January before recovering some ground on Friday.

ADIDAS

The sporting goods maker is optimistic that demand for new shoe models will drive its recovery in the U.S. even as the popularity of classics such as the Superstar and Stan Smith wane, the company's North America head said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender told U.S. Congress on Thursday that it is not allowed to share information it may have about President Donald Trump's finances and his possible ties to Russia despite a request from U.S. lawmakers.

Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had hired Nick Richitt as managing director in healthcare investment banking, focusing on healthcare IT and outsourcing.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's U.S. unit named a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.

EX-DIVIDEND

BRENNTAG - dividend 1.05 euros/shr

UNIPER - dividend 0.55 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April exports rose 0.4 pct m/m. German April imports rose 2.1 pct m/m. German April trade surplus 19.8 bln eur.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

