German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
China will not delay a quota for electric and hybrid vehicles after all, German daily papers Handelsblatt and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A disclosure document published by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed liabilities for President Donald Trump of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, a unit of German-based Deutsche Bank AG.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Merck rules out an exit from the pharmaceuticals business, Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "Our drugs pipeline is well-filled," he said.
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Low-cost carrier Viva Air Peru looked close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus for medium-haul jets on Sunday, as Western planemakers seek to defy expectations of slow sales at this year's Paris Airshow.
Airbus also unveiled an upgraded version of the world's biggest passenger jet on Sunday, seeking to boost demand for the slow-selling superjumbo and including a new wingtip design aimed at reducing fuel burn by up to 4 percent.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC) and Germany's Uniper create a joint venture to import liquefied natural gas(LNG) into Sharjah's Hamriyah Port
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Finance Chief Andre Driesen has received positive feedback from investors for the planned merger with United Internet , he tells the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.
Up 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it had signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Italy's BeamIT, including a letter of intent for the purchase of 15 multi-laser machines by end-2019.
Up 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Delivery Hero set the price range for its planned initial public offering at 22.00 to 25.50 euros, saying the total size of the offering at around 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).
E.ON - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", raises target price to 10.30 euros from 7.30 euros
RWE - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight", raises target price to 20.40 euros from 18 euros
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating, 15 euros price target
TLG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold" rating, 19 euros price target
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)