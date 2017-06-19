German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher

China will not delay a quota for electric and hybrid vehicles after all, German daily papers Handelsblatt and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A disclosure document published by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed liabilities for President Donald Trump of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, a unit of German-based Deutsche Bank AG.

MERCK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Merck rules out an exit from the pharmaceuticals business, Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "Our drugs pipeline is well-filled," he said.

AIRBUS

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Low-cost carrier Viva Air Peru looked close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus for medium-haul jets on Sunday, as Western planemakers seek to defy expectations of slow sales at this year's Paris Airshow.

Airbus also unveiled an upgraded version of the world's biggest passenger jet on Sunday, seeking to boost demand for the slow-selling superjumbo and including a new wingtip design aimed at reducing fuel burn by up to 4 percent.

UNIPER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC) and Germany's Uniper create a joint venture to import liquefied natural gas(LNG) into Sharjah's Hamriyah Port

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Finance Chief Andre Driesen has received positive feedback from investors for the planned merger with United Internet , he tells the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Up 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it had signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Italy's BeamIT, including a letter of intent for the purchase of 15 multi-laser machines by end-2019.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Delivery Hero set the price range for its planned initial public offering at 22.00 to 25.50 euros, saying the total size of the offering at around 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", raises target price to 10.30 euros from 7.30 euros

RWE - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight", raises target price to 20.40 euros from 18 euros

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating, 15 euros price target

TLG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold" rating, 19 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)