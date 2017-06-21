German stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.6 percent higher
No indication available for Scout24
The German telecoms operator said on Tuesday it intends to sell its entire 9.3 percent stake in Scout24 via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Scout24 management intends to place around 300,000 shares, representing about 0.3 percent of outstanding shares.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The real estate company announced a successful placement of new shares from a capital increase.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The struggling German airline no longer needs state guarantees and will therefore not ask for it, Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann told newspaper Tagesspiegel.
QIAGEN - no dividend proposed
HHLA - 0.59 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELE COLUMBUS - no dividend proposed
KRONES - dividend 1.55 eur/shr
CANCOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
WIRECARD - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
FRAPORT - Goldman Sachs raises price target to 80 euros from 57 euros
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC raises target price to 120 euros from 117 euros; rating "buy". JP Morgan raises price target to 91 euros from 86 euros.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Tom Sims)