CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

(Removes reference to S&T being ex-dividend. S&T will go ex-dividend on June 30)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated down 0.3 percent

The chemicals firm will invest up to 400 million euros as part of a future cooperation with Russia's mining giant Norilsk Nickel on supplies of raw materials needed for making lithium-ion batteries in Europe, both firms said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 0.8 percent

Germany's biggest lender is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LINDE

Indicated down 0.5 percent

The industrial gases firm's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated down 0.5 percent

Fraport indicated down 0.5 percent

Germany's largest carrier and the operator of Frankfurt airport are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EVOTEC

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Evotec announced a collaboration with Censo Biotechnologies to source and provide patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells.

SALZGITTER

Indicated down 1.4 percent

The United States might have no choice but to resort to "broad-scale" measures to fight steel dumping should its partners fail to help find a common solution to the problem, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

DELIVERY HERO

Subscription period for IPO due to end. Price guidance narrowed to 24.50-25.50 euros a share, according to IFR.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - FITCH raises outlook to "stable" from "negative"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May import prices -1.0 pct m/m, +4.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)