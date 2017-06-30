German stocks - Factors to watch on June 30

(Adds share price indications)
FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Labour representatives cancelled a Saturday shift at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Untertuerkheim as workers and management haggle in a dispute over working hours and future factory work.
Indicated down 0.4 pct
The energy utility plans to save another 300 million euros by 2020, RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said on Thursday, in the largest capital market transaction by its financial services arm.
Indicated up 0.5 pct
Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy laws.
No indication available
The DIY chain posted Q1 EBIT up 21.2 pct to 92.7 mln eur
Indicated up 1.1 pct
The printing press maker is targeting a double-digit EBIT margin and a net margin of more than 3 percent, its CFO told Boersen-Zeitung.
Frankfurt stock market debut due. Issue price 25.50 eur/shr.
Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.
SIXT - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
MLP - dividend 0.08 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS ZALANDO: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TO SELL FROM HOLD, CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 36 EUROS FROM 39.66 EUROS EVONIK: BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 33 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS TOM TAILOR: BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 11.50 EUROS FROM 12 EUROS VONOVIA: BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.
German June jobless data due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7 pct.
