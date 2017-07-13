German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL, OSRAM

Continental indicated 0.1 percent lower

Osram no indication

The two companies are in talks over a joint venture to develop lighting products for the automotive industry, they said on Wednesday, after Wirtschaftswoche reported the plans.

DAIMLER

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The carmaker has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

German industrial gases group Messer told Boersen-Zeitung that it would consider the opportunities that evolve from the expected divestments following Linde's merger with peer Praxair, especially in regions like Europe, China, Vietnam.

SAP

Indicated unchanged

Europe's top technology company has put four senior managers in South Africa on leave and begun a probe into reports that have dragged the company into an influence peddling scandal involving friends of President Jacob Zuma, an executive told Reuters.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The drugs-packaging maker said it expected business to pick up in the second half of this year after a second quarter that showed further evidence of caution by U.S. customers due to uncertainty over healthcare policy.

HANOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Italy's Generali has put its 44 billion euro ($50 billion) German life insurance portfolio up for sale as it restructures in Europe, sources close to the matter said.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Europe's largest sugar refiner said high revenues in its sugar and biofuels sectors helped propel a strong rise in first quarter earnings, beating analyst forecasts.

INDEX CHANGES

MDax will have 51 stocks on Thursday after Metro's split into two companies.

The consumer electronics division Ceconomy trades as , while the wholesale and food business trades as and will leave the MDax on Friday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Liberum cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

SAP - Credit Suisse removes from European Focus List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.35 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June CPI +0.2 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y, HICP +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

