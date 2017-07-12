German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. INTEREST RATES

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to testify to Congress on the state of the U.S. economy.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicated up 0.2 pct

DAIMLER indicated up 0.3 pct

Volkswagen indicated up 0.1 pct

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said the agency must ensure Volkswagen's excess diesel emissions is not repeated, and will treat improper behaviour by automakers "very aggressively."

BILFINGER

Indicated down 2.7 pct

The German engineering services group Bilfinger issues its first profit warning in more than two years, blaming legacy U.S. projects that were approved just before Chief Executive Thomas Blades took over in July 2016.

FRAPORT

Indicated up 1.4 pct

June aircraft movements rose by 0.9 pct to 41,533 takeoffs and landings. 5.8 million passengers passed through Frankfurt airport. Cargo throughput increased by 4.7 percent to 188,256 metric tons.

SILTRONIC

No indication available

German silicon wafer group increases forecast for 2017.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated flat

Deutsche Bank has sold a 5.50 percent stake in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC ASSET - dividend 0.40 euros/shr

HENKEL - Helvea Baader bank raises target price to 125 euros from 121 euros; rating "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.30 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

