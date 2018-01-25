CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on January 25

(Corrects to show Barclays has cut its rating on Hannover Re’s debt, not its shares)

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

The euro zone economy may be roaring ahead but a rapidly strengthening euro may see European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pour cold water on the view the bank is speeding towards an interest rate hike.

German industrial employers and powerful labour union IG Metall failed to reach an agreement on wages in regional wage talks on Wednesday, and both sides said they would consider how to proceed going forward.

Monsanto Co has two months to present a defence of its patent on genetically modified soybeans in Brazil, a lawyer for the company told Reuters after authorities suggested the U.S. seed company’s intellectual property rights should be revoked.

The German government is considering splitting up road-toll group Toll Collect to separate out liabilities when the tender contract with Daimler and Deutsche Telekom, which each hold 45 percent of the firm, ends in August, Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.

Separately, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that Daimler plans to integrate its battery development unit Accumotive into the group, citing Wolfgang Nieke, works council chief at its Untertuerkheim plant.

Germany’s Siemens is preparing for an eventual consolidation of platforms competing to provide businesses with factory software, said a management board member with responsibility for the digital factory division.

The company said on Wednesday that it had successfully placed a senior bond with a volume of 1 billion euros and a maturity of 11.5 years.

Software AG reported record margins in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that its new business line serving the industrial internet could as much as double in size in 2018.

Also, the chief executive will step down when his contract ends on July 31 for age reasons, and a decision on a successor has not yet been made, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

FY trading statement due.

Unsecured creditors of the failed airline should not expect to recover any of their claims, according to an insolvency report on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Berenberg starts with “hold”, target price 109 euros

HELLA - Jefferies raises to “buy”, raises target price to 65 euros

HANNOVER RE - Barclays cuts company’s debt to “underweight” from “market weight”

VTG - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.27 GMT.

German GfK consumer sentiment index for February due at 0700 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.8 points.

German Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 117.1 points vs 117.2, Current Conditions unchanged at 125.4, Expectations at 109.4 vs 109.5.

