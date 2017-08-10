German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States as a “load of nonsense”, and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group said it would not apply for an extension of EU approval of fipronil for use in crop protection. That does not affect its use against ants, cockroaches and termites. It said that decision was not related to the discovery in several European countries of eggs contaminated with fipronil but had purely economic reasons.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive is losing the support of the supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing unnamed sources. It is “unimaginable” that his contract is extended beyond end-March 2018, it cited one person as saying.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Henkel reported second-quarter organic sales growth of 2.2 percent, at the lower end of its annual guidance range, as its beauty care business stagnated and growth at its adhesives business slowed.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp posted better-than-expected third quarter orders and profits but toned down its outlook for free cash flow before M&A, citing the sale of its Brazilian steel mill CSA, which closes earlier than expected.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a slide in second-quarter operating profit.
Indicated 2 percent lower
Europe’s biggest copper smelter posted a 165 percent surge in fiscal third-quarter operating earnings as it maintained high production levels, and Aurubis repeated its positive outlook for the full year.
Indicated 2 percent lower
Frankfurt airport cargo volumes rose 4.2 percent in July.
Indicated unchanged
Hannover Re said its second-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 percent from a year earlier and affirmed its guidance for the full year.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group announced a 19.5 percent increase in its annual dividend and said it expected to post a full-year underlying operating profit margin of around 8 percent.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Quarterly earnings at Lanxess beat consensus estimates on price mark-ups and higher sales volumes that allowed it to better utilise its plants.
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group raised its profit guidance for this year and next year as it reported first-half results.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q2 results reported. The group published preliminary results on July 27 and raised its full-year guidance.
Indicated 1 percent lower
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in second-quarter core profit.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The group raised its 2017 profit and dividend forecast as it reported first-half results.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The online fashion retailer is planning two new large fulfilment centres in Poland and Italy and expects full-year sales growth at the upper end of its forecast range of 20-25 percent, it said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group stuck with its guidance as it reported a jump in second-quarter profit.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group affirmed its guidance as it reported a 44 percent jump in second-quarter core profit.
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a jump in first-half core profit.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The financial software group reported a 62 percent drop in second-quarter pretax profit. It had issued its second profit warning this year on July 10.
Down 10.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group confirmed its guidance as it reported first-half results.
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Germany’s largest solar group reported a sharp decline in second-quarter operating profit, blaming a drop in inverter prices across segments and regions.
Indicated 3.8 percent lower
The web services provider reported organic growth of 210,000 customer contracts in the second quarter, more than in the first quarter, taking its total to 19.2 million including its takeover of hosting provider Strato.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group stuck with its sales and earnings targets for 2017 as it reported a narrowed first-half EBIT loss.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The printing press maker reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed and its order backlog rose by over 20 percent.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group confirmed its outlook as it reported a 71 percent jump in operating EBIT for the first half.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group said it expected its 2017 sales to reach the upper end of its target range, ias it reported second-quarter results.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group confirmed its full-year outlook as it reported a it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises target price to 19.70 euros from 14.90 euros
SIEMENS - Baader Helvea cuts price target to 136 euros from 140 euros; rating “buy”
FRAPORT - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”, raises target price to 71 euros from 65 euros
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.26 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
