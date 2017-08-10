German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

NORTH KOREA

North Korea dismissed on Thursday warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States as a “load of nonsense”, and outlined detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group said it would not apply for an extension of EU approval of fipronil for use in crop protection. That does not affect its use against ants, cockroaches and termites. It said that decision was not related to the discovery in several European countries of eggs contaminated with fipronil but had purely economic reasons.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive is losing the support of the supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing unnamed sources. It is “unimaginable” that his contract is extended beyond end-March 2018, it cited one person as saying.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Henkel reported second-quarter organic sales growth of 2.2 percent, at the lower end of its annual guidance range, as its beauty care business stagnated and growth at its adhesives business slowed.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Thyssenkrupp posted better-than-expected third quarter orders and profits but toned down its outlook for free cash flow before M&A, citing the sale of its Brazilian steel mill CSA, which closes earlier than expected.

AAREAL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a slide in second-quarter operating profit.

AURUBIS

Indicated 2 percent lower

Europe’s biggest copper smelter posted a 165 percent surge in fiscal third-quarter operating earnings as it maintained high production levels, and Aurubis repeated its positive outlook for the full year.

FRAPORT

Indicated 2 percent lower

Frankfurt airport cargo volumes rose 4.2 percent in July.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated unchanged

Hannover Re said its second-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 percent from a year earlier and affirmed its guidance for the full year.

HELLA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group announced a 19.5 percent increase in its annual dividend and said it expected to post a full-year underlying operating profit margin of around 8 percent.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Quarterly earnings at Lanxess beat consensus estimates on price mark-ups and higher sales volumes that allowed it to better utilise its plants.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group raised its profit guidance for this year and next year as it reported first-half results.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full Q2 results reported. The group published preliminary results on July 27 and raised its full-year guidance.

STROEER

Indicated 1 percent lower

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in second-quarter core profit.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The group raised its 2017 profit and dividend forecast as it reported first-half results.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The online fashion retailer is planning two new large fulfilment centres in Poland and Italy and expects full-year sales growth at the upper end of its forecast range of 20-25 percent, it said on Thursday.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group stuck with its guidance as it reported a jump in second-quarter profit.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The group affirmed its guidance as it reported a 44 percent jump in second-quarter core profit.

EVOTEC

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a jump in first-half core profit.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The financial software group reported a 62 percent drop in second-quarter pretax profit. It had issued its second profit warning this year on July 10.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 10.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group confirmed its guidance as it reported first-half results.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Germany’s largest solar group reported a sharp decline in second-quarter operating profit, blaming a drop in inverter prices across segments and regions.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

The web services provider reported organic growth of 210,000 customer contracts in the second quarter, more than in the first quarter, taking its total to 19.2 million including its takeover of hosting provider Strato.

CEWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group stuck with its sales and earnings targets for 2017 as it reported a narrowed first-half EBIT loss.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The printing press maker reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed and its order backlog rose by over 20 percent.

MLP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The group confirmed its outlook as it reported a 71 percent jump in operating EBIT for the first half.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group said it expected its 2017 sales to reach the upper end of its target range, ias it reported second-quarter results.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group confirmed its full-year outlook as it reported a it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises target price to 19.70 euros from 14.90 euros

SIEMENS - Baader Helvea cuts price target to 136 euros from 140 euros; rating “buy”

FRAPORT - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”, raises target price to 71 euros from 65 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)