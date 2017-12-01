FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on December 1
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 1, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a day ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

The drugmaker said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had no national security concerns about the proposed takeover of Monsanto.

LUFTHANSA

The national carrier is willing to sacrifice the right to fly some routes to save its deal to acquire assets of Air Berlin, which has come under intense scrutiny by EU antitrust regulators, a source familiar with the company’s thinking said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen flat at 62.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.