German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Bayer its planned purchase of U.S. seed maker Monsanto may hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, a move that would force Bayer to offer concessions to address the concerns.

CONTINENTAL

The automotive supplier could cooperate with cities on projects such as optimising traffic flows and improving the efficiency of transportation systems, daily Rheinische Post quoted Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart as saying.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is able to cope with the stricter capital rules on banks that were agreed this week, its finance chief told a German paper.

LUFTHANSA

Nov traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

RWE

Germany’s biggest power producer is looking for opportunities to buy power plants, the head of RWE’s generation unit RWE Power, Matthias Hartung, told German daily Rheinische Post.

Hartung also said that the group expected to have completed 900 of a planned 2,300 job cuts by the end of this year.

SIEMENS

Germany’s Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has invited Siemens’ management and the economy ministers of the states affected by job cuts to discuss on Monday the future of Siemens plants in Germany.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp has offered workers commitments on jobs and investments to get union backing for its deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel operations, several people close to labour union IG Metall said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt, convicted in the United States last week for his role in the German carmaker’s emissions scandal, may ask to serve his prison sentence in Germany, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, citing sources close to Schmidt.

Separately, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller called for subsidies for diesel vehicles to be shifted gradually to incentives for green cars, such as electric vehicles, according to an interview published by Handelsblatt on Monday.

STEINHOFF

The retailer said it had appointed a new board subcommittee to strengthen independent governance and that trading in its businesses was continuing in the pre-Christmas period.

It said on Sunday it had appointed two advisory firms ahead of a meeting with lenders on Dec. 19.

QIAGEN

Qiagen is looking at concrete acquisition targets, with a focus on small and medium-sized takeovers in molecular diagnostics, finance chief Roland Sackers told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Separately, the group said it was moving its U.S. listing to the New York Stock Exchange from the NASDAQ Global Market, effective around Jan. 10.

BVB

Borussia Dortmund sacked coach Peter Bosz on Sunday and immediately replaced him with Peter Stoeger, who himself was fired by Cologne one week earlier after failing to win a league match this season.

GRAMMER

The group expects to win its first Chinese customers next years, helped by shareholder Ningbo Jifeng, as it tries to make up for orders lost this year amid a dispute with Bosnian investor Hastor, Chief Executive Hartmut Mueller told Automobilwoche magazine.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Barclays raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”, raises target price to 204 from 178 euros

SIEMENS - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”, raises target price to 134 from 120 euros

HANNOVER RE - Barclays cuts to “underweight” from “equal weight”, cuts target price to 107.7 from 109.1 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)