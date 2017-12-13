German stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BANKS

Moody’s affirmed 22 German banks’ senior unsecured debt ratings and changed 16 outlooks to negative.

LUFTHANSA

Air Berlin on Tuesday said that there were no other bidders for Niki after talks with Thomas Cook failed to result in a new offer, leaving Niki’s future uncertain if Lufthansa’s bid is rejected on competition grounds.

STEINHOFF

The embattled retailer has started to gain support from banks for a credit extension, Bloomberg reported.

AIRBUS

Tom Enders has told the French Presidency he will not seek a third mandate as chief executive of the European planemaker, Le Figaro daily reported on its website.

AURUBIS

Q4 results due. Operating pretax profit seen up 36 percent at 88.2 million euros ($103.9 million). Poll:

AXEL SPRINGER

The publisher plans to sell its majority stake in French online platform aufeminin S.A. to TF1 news channel for 286 million euros ($335.4 million).

METRO

Full Q4 results due. The group reported sluggish quarterly sales figures on Oct. 20, with fiscal fourth-quarter sales up 0.7 percent at 9.2 billion euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KION: Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November final inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI and HICP seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.

German whole price index also due at 0700 GMT. Seen +3.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8493 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)