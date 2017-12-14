German stocks - Factors to watch on December 14

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is likely to bump up some of its economic forecasts on Thursday and may debate tweaking its pledge to keep money at its current, ultra-easy level, but will ultimately reaffirm is policy stance.

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in U.S. economic growth from the Trump administration’s proposed tax cuts.

GERMAN POLITICS

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said they were willing to open formal talks on forming a government with Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) - but her chosen partner was expected to take two more days to decide how to proceed.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa has abandoned plans to buy Air Berlin subsidiary Niki after being told by the European Commission that it would not allow the deal. Niki has stopped flights and filed for insolvency proceedings.

AUTOS

European monthly car registrations due from association ACEA at 0700 GMT.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday that it would launch a new streaming television service next year after buying startup Layer3 TV for an undisclosed amount.

AIRBUS

Airbus board directors are due to meet on Thursday, seeking to contain damage from multiple international fraud investigations over commercial and military sales, while getting a grip on what could become a chain reaction of departures, insiders said.

Separately, Airbus is considering cutting production of its A380 superjumbo to six or seven planes a year, but has made no final decision on the matter, a top executive said on Thursday amid growing question marks over the future of the double-decker jet.

Also, two people familiar with the matter said that Delta Air Lines looked close on Wednesday to placing an order for 100 Airbus A321neo jets in a boost for the European planemaker as it tries to narrow a 2017 order gap against Boeing .

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic announced another share buyback of up to 10 percent of ordinary shares.

STEINHOFF

Steinhoff International said on Wednesday that its 2016 financial results will have to be restated, because some of its European unit’s 2017 balance sheet assets that are under scrutiny are also relevant to the 2016 financial results.

BERTRANDT

Q4 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 62.0 points vs 62.5, services PMI at 54.6 vs 54.3, composite PMI at 57.2 vs 57.3.

