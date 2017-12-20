German stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DAIMLER

Dozens of companies, led by Deutsche Bahn, plan to sue European truck makers that admitted to operating a 14 year price cartel, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported citing sources.

ALLIANZ

The insurance giant has invested $96.6 million in micro-insurer BIMA, which sells insurance by mobile phone in Africa, Asia and Latin America, Germany’s largest insurer said on Tuesday.

INNOGY

Chief Executive Peter Terium will leave the German energy group immediately in an apparent clash over strategy, just days after a profit warning hit its shares and those of parent RWE .

LUFTHANSA

The carrier is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of insolvent Air Berlin’s subsidiary LGW after agreeing to give up some Dusseldorf airport slots and not seek new ones, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said Tuesday they had approved an emissions fix for 24,000 Audi 3.0-liter passenger cars as Volkswagen looks to move beyond its diesel emissions crisis.

RTL

Formula One will remain on free-to-air television in Germany, one of its major markets, after agreeing a contract extension with broadcaster RTL until at least 2020, Formula One said.

STADA

The German drug firm said on Tuesday that a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement had been concluded following its buyout earlier this year by Bain Cinven.

STEINHOFF

The retailer said on Tuesday it had started to lose credit lines from lenders, putting more pressure on the South African company’s shares as it grapples with an accounting scandal.

AIR BERLIN

British Airways parent IAG is interested in Niki, sources said, while Swiss carrier PrivatAir also said it was studying a possible offer.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

