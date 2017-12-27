German stocks - Factors to watch on December 27

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BMW

BMW said it expected the U.S. tax reform to result in tax benefits lifting its 2017 net profit by between 950 million and 1.55 billion euros ($1.1-1.8 billion).

DAIMLER

Daimler said on Friday the U.S. tax reform would result in an income tax benefit of around 1.7 billion euros in its 2017 results. Unrelated issues will lead to higher taxes, however, which means the overall increase in net income will come to around 1 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Chinese conglomerate HNA, which has built a stake of just under 10 percent in Deutsche Bank, intends to hold on to the shares over the longer term, HNA’s representative on Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board, Alexander Schuetz, told Handelsblatt on Wednesday.

FRESENIUS

The healthcare group said the U.S. tax reform would lead to a one-time book gain of around 90 million euros affecting its 2017 net income.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The dialysis provider said the U.S. tax reform would lead to a one-time book gain of around 200 million euros affecting its 2017 net earnings.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa expects the collapse of smaller peer Air Berlin to have helped add around 150 million euros to its fourth-quarter revenues, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told a German newspaper.

SIEMENS

A former Siemens employee pleaded not guilty on Friday to U.S. charges he took part in a $100 million scheme to bribe Argentine officials to win a contract to produce national identity cards, according to prosecutors.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will report excellent group results this year, its chief executive said, helped by expected record vehicle sales and by spending cuts.

K+S

The potash miner expects its new Bethune mine in Canada to make a “considerable” contribution to annual EBITDA from 2023, its finance chief Thorsten Boeckers told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday. He declined to be more specific.

QIAGEN

The genetic diagnostics company said it would take a $110-120 million after-tax charge on net income in the fourth quarter due to the U.S. tax reform and an additional charge of around $7 million in 2018.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

The property firm said Chief Executive Arndt Krienen would be relieved of his duties until further notice and named Tomas de Vargas Machuca and Maximilian Rienecker as co-CEOs with immediate effect.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

The printing press maker slashed its 2017/2018 guidance due to the U.S. tax reform, saying it now expected significant drop in full-year net profit. But it said it expected customers to become more inclined to invest now, generating revenue for it.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

