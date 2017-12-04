German stocks - Factors to watch on December 4

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

Carmakers reported U.S. vehicle sales for November late on Friday.

Separately, German monthly car sales figures due.

Volkswagen is in talks to buy a stake in GAZ, a Russian manufacturer of light commercial vehicles (LCV), five sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Audi expects more than a couple of new models to come out of its joint production platform with Porsche, CEO Rupert Stadler said. “There will not only be one or two new models on this basis. It will reach from the B to the D segment,” daily Heilbronner Stimme quoted him as saying on Saturday.

Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt, who is due to be sentenced in the U.S. this week in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal, has written to the judge to say he feels “misused” by the German company.

MERCK, STADA

Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of Stada DE are both preparing tentative bids for Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit, several sources told Reuters.

ADIDAS

Adidas expects a big increase in sales of soccer jerseys from the 2018 World Cup in Russia helped by its sponsorship of three of the top teams, the German sportswear maker’s chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.

RWE

The biggest local government shareholder in RWE expects increasing dividends from the German utility, Guntram Pehlke, the head of the Dortmund city power plants DSW21, tells the WAZ newspaper.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AIXTRON: Barclays starts with “equal weight” rating and a price target of 14 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Emma Thomasson and Ludwig Burger)